Linda Mae Shoemaker, 71, of Winchester passed away peacefully at home with her husband and daughter on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
She was born February 29, 1948 in Loudoun County the daughter of Russell and Virgie Dodson Anderson.
She married Fred L. Shoemaker, Jr. on May 8, 1965.
Linda was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed sewing, riding motorcycles and roller coasters, and watching Fred’s softball games. She was an avid Elvis fan and visited Graceland and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
In addition to her husband of 54 years, she is survived by her daughter, Julie Barnett and her partner Mike Harbaugh of Winchester, grandchildren, Ashley Cather Allen and her husband Schuyler of Martinsburg, Matthew Cather of Dallas, TX, and Kaitlyn Barnett of Winchester; sister, Ann Copeland and her husband John, niece Lisa Copeland and a nephew, Carl Foster and his wife Jenny.
Her parents and sister, Shirley Foster Early preceded her in death.
A funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Chaplain David Sipp.
Friends will be received 7-9:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601 or The Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia P.O. Box 800754 Charlottesville VA 22903. or www.epilepsyva.com/donate
The family would like to thank Ruby from Blue Ridge Hospice for the wonderful care given to Linda along with the entire Blue Ridge Hospice Staff. A special thank you to Dr. Paul Lyons and Dr. Beth Omundsen for their years of medical care and compassion.
