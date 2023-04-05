Linda Marie Thompson
Linda Marie Thompson, born January 17, 1979, passed peacefully with her partner Terry Powell by her side Saturday evening April 1, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center. She's survived by her Son Greydon Furstenau and Daughter Geneva Powell.
As I write this, I'm reminded of who Linda was to this world, so this won't be your standard obituary. That wasn't Linda. She was far from ordinary. Linda was real even if you didn't like it. So here Linda. You will appreciate this; this is for you. Let's just be real. She was a spitfire. She was a rebel. She had a very rare cancer that no one should ever have to live with. and She lived with it. She fought it. She laughed and joked; her humor was one of her best traits. She refused to stop fighting and would give you a piece of her mind if you brought it up to her. She also did not want a funeral. She will be honored and celebrated this 4th of July, 2023. But cancer wasn't all she was, far from it. She had friends far and near, dating back even to middle school. She loved the 4th of July and normally wore a semi-ridiculous outfit for it and joked her way through the evening. She loved her kids and her step-grandkids fiercely and painstakingly picked out the perfect gifts for each one for Christmas. She was thrown into a big, loud family and found her place there through her patience, ability to listen, and as always, fortitude. To sum up this woman and the 44 years she had on this earth...she was a force to be reckoned with, a fighter, a best friend, a partner, and above all else a Mother. Linda, I know I speak for everyone when I say, you will be greatly missed and forever we will tell the stories of you. Cancer Sucks.
Donations are being accepted for her children at https://tinyurl.com/Linda
