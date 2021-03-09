Linda Mitchell Lambert
Linda Mitchell Lambert, 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, after a long courageous battle of Cancer.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 13 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Linda was born May 23, 1955, in Roncervert, West Virginia, daughter of the late Champe Clark and Myrtle Mae Cadle Mitchell. She was an insurance underwriter and a member of the Women of the Moose #1194 in Front Royal.
Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of thirty-years Danny Lambert; two daughters Sheila Lambert Scotto Di Clemente and husband Salvatore of Front Royal and Jessica Marie Lambert of Front Royal; one brother Donald Clark Mitchell and wife Sharon of Fredericksburg; two grandchildren Mason Ray Gorgan and Maria Cristina Scotto Di Clemente; special aunt Loretta Cadle of West Virginia; and numerous cousins.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Doris Ann Mitchell.
Pallbearers will be Billy Burke, Leroy Stickler, Neil Pennington, Greg Breeden, Chris Lichvar, and John Grohs.
Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 13 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Moose Lodge, 1340 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, Virginia or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.