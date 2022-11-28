Linda R. Boyce
Linda Racey Boyce, 73, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 peacefully in her sleep at her home.
Mrs. Boyce was born October 15, 1949 in Woodstock, Virginia, daughter of the late Samuel Racey and Nellie Jenkins Racey.
She was a manufacturing associate for Pactiv Corporation of Winchester.
She married Maynard “Butch” Matthew Boyce, Jr. on March 15, 1969 in Stephens City, Virginia. Mr. Boyce preceded her in death February 20, 2009.
Surviving are a daughter, Diana Phillips (and her husband, William) of Stephens City, VA; son, Christopher Boyce (and his wife, Rena) of Morrisville, NC; three grandchildren, Sydney Lane Phillips (and her husband, Kody Martin), William Grimes Phillips III, and Elijah Kiseki Boyce; great-granddaughter, Emmalyn Burnett Martin; and four sisters, Grace Foltz, Margarite George, Peggy Fahnestock, and Mable Rinker.
Her sisters, Nancy Grant, Dorothy Hoffmaster, and Mary Jenkins, preceded her in death.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333.W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
