Linda Shepherd Lambert
Linda Shepherd Lambert, 77, of Bluemont, Virginia, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at her home.
Mrs. Lambert was born March 6, 1946, in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Thomas Clayton Shepherd and Emma Pearl Tumblin Shepherd.
She graduated from Clarke County High School in 1964.
She worked as a Martini Gatherer Operator for Berryville Graphics, retiring in 2015 after 48 years.
She enjoyed all genres of music and it could be heard loudly playing before entering her home. You could also hear her music before you would see her Camaro coming down the road. She loved spending time with her grandbabies and passing along life lessons they did not learn in school. She always looked out for her family and friends and never ceased to lend a helping hand or ear. She always put others' wants and needs before her own. She had a wonderful sense of humor and could always be heard laughing at family gatherings. Sunday dinners at her home were a must, and her green beans were a favorite at any gathering.
She married Donald Gene Lambert on February 20, 1976, in Boyce, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are two daughters, Deborah Eckerd (David) of Bunker Hill, WV, and Candy Murphy (Robert) of Bluemont, VA; one son, Timothy Olinger (Pamela) of Bluemont, VA; two sisters, Barbara Herron and Joan Huff, both of Boyce, VA; seven grandchildren, Kayla Eckerd, Robyn Murphy, Alana Murphy-Fields, Clayton Murphy, Olivia Olinger, Kasey Olinger and Amy Murphy; five great-grandchildren, Blake Fields, Clayton Fields, Jackson Fields, Silver Biscoff and Madelynn Fields.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, James “Doodle” Shepherd, William “Bill” Shepherd and Gerald Shepherd; one sister, Joyce Shepherd and a great-granddaughter, Vivien Grace Murphy.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. Karen Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Chapel Cemetery, Bluemont, VA.
Pallbearers will be Robert Murphy, Clayton Murphy, Timothy Olinger, Kasey Olinger, Anthony Fields and Blake Fields.
Honorary Pallbearers will be David Shepherd and Mike Shepherd.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Providence United Methodist Church, 27 Providence Lane, Bluemont, VA 20135.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
