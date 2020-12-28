Linda Stewart Wiseman
Linda Stewart Wiseman, 63, of Frederick County, VA passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Linda was born in 1957 in San Diego, CA, daughter of the late Betsy and Stanley Stewart, Jr. She was a graduate of James Madison High School, continuing her education earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from James Madison University. Linda’s final educational accomplishment was earning her Master’s degree from George Mason University. She was a Librarian with the Frederick County School System where her passion for children, teaching, and books flourished. Linda loved traveling and embracing nature. She enjoyed arts and crafts, reading books, crocheting and knitting.
She married David E. Wiseman on May 19, 1979 in Arlington, VA.
Surviving with her husband are sons, Bryan Wiseman of Stephens City, VA and Jason Wiseman (Angie) of Winchester, VA; grandson, Teddy Rudolph; sister, Deborah Stewart Franks (Ron) of Henderson, TX and brother Stanley Stewart, III (Marcia) of Herndon, VA; many loving nieces, nephews and their families.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Linda’s memory to a local area food bank, Bowman Library, P.O. Box 1300, Stephens City, VA 22655, Valley Health Cancer Center, 400 Campus Boulevard, Winchester, VA 22601, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
