Linda Suzanne Whitacre, 70, of Arlington, Texas, passed away on January 26, 2020.
Linda was born June 18, 1949 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Ray and Helen Whitacre. She was a 1967 graduate of JWHS and employed by Army/Air Force Exchange as a purchasing agent for 35 years.
Linda is survived by a sister, Beverly of Arlington, Texas and a brother, Dennis(Mary Jo) of Stephens City, VA, Nephews, Ben(Trish), Dan(Mary Beth), Brad(Jamie), Great nieces(Lexi and Quinn) and Great nephews(Drew and Ellis)
There will be a graveside service, Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Hebron cemetery, Winchester.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
