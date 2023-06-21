Linda Thomas Funk “L.T.” “Giggy”
Linda Gray (Thomas) Funk, 75, of Middletown, VA, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Linda was born in 1948 in Warren County, VA, the daughter of the late Alvin Clyde and Pearl Elizabeth Thomas. She was a graduate of John S. Mosby Academy and also graduated from Monroe Business College. Linda was employed with the City of Winchester for 45 years, most recently serving as a Certified Master Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue. She enjoyed scrapbooking, BINGO at the Middletown Fire Hall, and watching NCIS. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Stephen Funk, whom she married on September 16, 1972; son, Stephen T. Funk (Chrissy) of Ashburn, VA; grandchildren, Connor Funk of Front Royal, VA, Kaitlyn Funk of Fairfax, VA; brother, John Thomas (Joan) of Middletown, VA; special relatives, Maria Annette Bolton of Middletown, VA, Chrissy Thomas (Mitch) of Middletown, VA, Nathan Thomas of Middletown, VA, Kendall Poe (Tyler) of Front Royal, VA ,and her feline companion, Ziva.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sally Rutherford, Connie Fitzwater, Jody Fitzwater, Janet Knaive; brothers, Jack Sperry, Charlie Sperry, Denny Thomas, and Jerry Thomas.
A visitation will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Friday, June 23, 2023, at 11am all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Pastor Jeff Barbour will be officiating. Interment will be in Reliance Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Nathan Thomas, Mitch Thomas, Kevin Thomas, Alex Lopez, Tyler Poe, and Dennis Funk Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Linda to Doe Eyes Animal Rescue at https://doeeyesrescue.org/
