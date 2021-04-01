Linda Young Michel, age 77, of Winchester, VA passed away on March 25, 2021 at INOVA Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, Virginia.
Born in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late James and Emily (Weile) Young. She graduated from Lycoming College with a degree in English literature and later went on to study journalism at Penn State. She worked for several professional associations throughout her career as an administrative assistant. Upon retiring, she continued to pursue her interest in literature and education, working part time in the library at Shenandoah University. Linda was also a member of Quota International of Winchester where she served as the chairperson for Quota's annual scholarship committee. A lover of books, Linda was a prolific reader and valued education. In her spare time, she enjoyed rug hooking, gardening, photography, going to the beach and spending time with her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her husband David and her children, Carolyn Rhoads and her husband Scott; her son Jeffrey and his wife Lisa; grandchildren Charlotte Michel, Victor Michel and Abigail Rhoads and numerous cousins and extended family.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: Quota International of Winchester c/o Kay Bennett, 308 Walker St, Winchester, VA 22601.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at Direct Cremation Services of Virginia https://directcremationservicesofvirginia.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.