Lindsey Rene Cook, 34, of Stephens City, VA passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Lindsey was born in 1985 in Wilmington, DE, daughter of Charles and Denise Enzinger. She graduated from Bonn International School of Germany. Lindsey was a homemaker who was totally dedicated to her children.
She married Anthony L. Cook, Jr. on March 7, 2015 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with her parents and her husband are her children Brayden C. Estes, Everlee D. Cook, and Dahlton A. Cook; brothers, C. Kurt Enzinger (Victoria) and Jeffrey A. Enzinger (Della); niece, Hazel Enzinger; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lindsey’s memory to Northern Shenandoah Substance Abuse Coalition by visiting bit.ly/2VpuiAa
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
