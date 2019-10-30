Linnea Wenzell Monroe

Linnea Mary W. Monroe, 67, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, in her home.
Born in 1952 in Denver, Colorado, Mrs. Monroe is the daughter of the late Sydney and Barbara Wenzell. She is an alumna of St. Timothy’s School of Pikesville, Maryland, Class of 1970. She received her Bachelor’s of Fine Arts from the Maryland Institute College of Art. Mrs. Monroe was a tremendous visual artist, best known for her landscapes and self-portraits. She was a member of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Bluemont, Virginia. For many years she kept an open home, “The Haven,” extending her heart and love for service to fellow members of the local AA community. She always made time for others, sharing whatever she could, and spread her infectious joy through conversation, telephone calls, and handwritten letters. She never forgot a birthday. She will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Monroe was preceded in death by her second husband, Junie E. Monroe; by her first husband, John T. Stopher; by her son, Vincent H. Stopher; and her younger brother, Jack Wenzell.
She is survived by her brother, Stuart Wenzell (Tana) of Gainesville, Florida; her children, Sophronia Stopher (Ivan Plowden) of Winchester, Virginia, and Aliceanna Stopher (Jeff Birdsall) of Fort Collins, Colorado; her grandchildren, Tony Cox of Charleston, West Virginia, Marcus V. Stopher (Rebecca White), Olivia L. Stopher, Tiara M. Thomas, Natalie G. Stopher, all of Winchester, Virginia, and Harper P. Birdsall of Fort Collins, Colorado; and her great-grandchildren, Avianna M. Stopher, James D. Haddock, and Tayvon K. Stopher, all of Winchester, Virginia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A reception will follow.
Interment will take place at a later date, in Carmel, New York
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.