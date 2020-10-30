Lisa A.P. Sponseller
Lisa Anne Panko Sponseller, 39, of Boyce, Virginia, died Monday, October 19, 2020, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Lisa was born August 27, 1981, to George Francis Panko and Patricia Barbara Pieczynski Panko in Woodbridge, Virginia.
She was as an accounting clerk for a local law firm. When not working, Lisa devoted considerable time to her beloved dogs, most recently, Bailey. Prior to a long battle with illness, she was an avid, competitive swimmer who loved spending time in the water.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, and two of her beloved dogs, Barley and Comet. She is survived by her sister, Lynn Marie Taylor, of Berryville, VA; and her best friend and former husband, Richard Tyler Sponseller, also of Berryville, VA.
Arrangements by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. Funeral services will be private, but online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.endersandshirley.com.
