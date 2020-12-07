Lisa Dunlap Young
Lisa Dunlap Young, 50, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
Lisa was born in 1970 in Winchester, Virginia. She is the daughter of Daniel B. Dunlap, Jr., Brenda Crisman and Chuck Crisman. Lisa was a graduate of James Wood High School Class of 1988. She was a member of the Monday night Women’s Pioneer bowling league and she also did scrapbooking. Lisa loved her family and friends and anything Mickey Mouse. Her greatest love was being a special “Nanny” to her grandchildren, whom loved her dearly She loved to travel to the beach every year with her family, Lisa now has her toes in the sand watching a beautiful sunset.
Lisa married the love of her life, Michael Scott Young on April 27, 1999 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband and parents are daughters, Amberlynn Maher and Caylin Young both of Winchester, Virginia and a son, Christopher Young of Winchester, Virginia who loved her so much; a special sister and friend, April Clark, (Rick) of Winchester, Virginia grandchildren, Autumn Maher, Paizlee Unger and Liliana Sandy all of Winchester, Virginia and her special uncle, Steve Minnick. She is also survived by two loving nieces, Emalea Clark, Grace Clark and loving nephew Matthew ‘Bubba” Clark; her special grandmother, Edith Culp; and many numerous cousins and dear friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 2:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.