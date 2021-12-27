Lisa Marie Wood Dellinger Day, 61, a life-long resident of the Winchester area, died Saturday, December 18, 2021 in Inova Fairfax Hospital.
She was born December 7, 1960 in Winchester, the daughter of the late Thomas S. and May Louise Walker Wood.
She was married to Ronald Lee Day for thirty years.
Lisa was a 1980 graduate of James Wood High School. She began her hard-working career at Capitol Records where she worked until they closed their doors. Then, she spent many years with Stanley Door Systems and later Reading Landscapes as a sales manager. Lisa next found the job that she loved as a caregiver and touched so many lives. Her clients called her an angel from heaven. She loved all of her clients and her clients so loved her. Lisa spent so much of her time helping them and taking time to take them for rides in the country. Lisa was an excellent cook and baker; a loving wife and mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She loved fishing, camping, nature and her flowers and plants.
She was so loved by so many and leaves behind her husband, Ronnie Day; her mother, Louise Walker Galvach; a son, Michael Dellinger; a daughter, Megan Rogers; a brother Mike Wood; a sister, Sabrina Wood Haines, and the most beloved of her life, Aubriegh Elizabeth Rogers, her only granddaughter. Her granddaughter was her world. Family and friends may visit anytime on Thursday, December 30th at Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester where a funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m.
