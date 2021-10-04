Lloyd D. Good

Lloyd Davis Good, 88, of Berryville died Saturday, October 2, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Good was born July 3, 1933 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Roy Melville Good and Agnes Fling Good.
He was self-employed as a general contractor.
He was a member of the Clarke County Ruritan Club.
Surviving are two daughters, Karen Perera and her husband, Juan, of Orlando, FL, their sons, Eric and his wife, Marissa and Nathan Perera and his wife, Trea, and their son, Kannon, and Melissa Rudd and her husband, Frank of Tallahassse, FL and their children, Emily and Andrew.
The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 P. M. Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville and a funeral service will be held at 7:00 P. M. with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating. Burial will be at Nesselrodte Family Cemetery, Top of Middle Mountain, Petersburg, West Virginia.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
