Lloyd G. Thompson, Jr.
Lloyd G. Thompson, Jr., 68, of Bunker Hill passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
Born January 6, 1953 in Winchester, VA he was the son of the late Lloyd G. Thompson, Sr. and Lottie Castleman Thompson.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sypolt Thompson; two sons, Daniel Thompson and wife, Crystal, Lloyd G. Thompson, III and wife, Lacey; one daughter, Christy Stevenson; six grandchildren, Mikayla, Trent, Lauren, Keegen, Benjamin, and Alex; two great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Sandy, Karen, and Deana.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Libby.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow directives.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
