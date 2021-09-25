Lloyd Ralph Renner
8/4/1939 — 9/20/2021
Lloyd Ralph Renner was born August 4, 1939, in Winchester, Virginia to Virginia and Robert Renner.
Lloyd was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1959, Ferrum Junior College and attended Virginia Tech. After attending VPI, Lloyd would soon thereafter marry his high school sweetheart, Bonnie, and assume his most important role, Dad, in his beloved hometown of Winchester.
Early in Lloyd’s career he would own and operate Renner Plumbing and Heating where he would spend a large portion of his life. It is here where he invested his time to create a successful business and life for his family. Later he would move on to own and operate The Factory Outlet. After many years of running The Outlet, he would return to plumbing and heating and join Ziegler Mechanical as a project estimator which would later become Miller and Anderson. He most recently was working as a project estimator with FJ Industrial as late as November 2020. Work fueled his insatiable desire to create, have purpose and provide for his loved ones.
Lloyd possessed a quiet strength. For those that knew him, knew he was a man of honor, loyalty, and integrity. He loved nature, fishing, going to auctions, his scratch off lottery tickets, yard sales, gardening, family, and his faith. He was always curious; learning and making things better than he found them. He was a kind, loving and devoted father to his children and grandfather to his grandchildren.
Lloyd is survived by his wife Bonnie; his five children Mark (Stephanie) Renner, Lisa (Jay) Garver, Laura (Kevin) Zoltan, Robert (Karrie) Renner, Anthony (Kelly) Renner; eleven grandchildren Andrew and Sarah Renner, Jennifer and Aileen O’Donoghue, Jack and Stella Zoltan, Hudson and Isaac Renner and Adeline, Clara and Sam Renner; five stepgrandchildren Abby and Zach Garver, Isabella, Dylan and Taylor King; and one great-grandson Zylas Garver.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Virginia and Robert Renner and brother Larry Renner.
A private memorial will be held to honor Lloyd with his family. Lloyd was of Methodist faith. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the organization he enjoyed: Winchester Frederick County Conservation Club Inc. https://www.winchesterfrederickcountyconservationclubinc.com/
