Lohr A. “Junior” Seldon
Lohr Anderson “Junior” Seldon, 98, of Gore, VA died on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Junior was born on May 13, 1922 in Gore, VA the son of the late Laura C. Seldon Oates. He worked as a timberman/sawyer for 25 + years and oversaw maintenance and construction at Timber Ridge Camps in High View, WV for 20 years. Junior was a lifelong farmer, enjoyed hunting, traveling, camping and was a member of the Timber Ridge Christian Church near High View, WV.
Junior married Lucille L. Lafollette Seldon on December 25, 1943 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 77 years is his son: Dwight W. Seldon of Gore, VA.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV. Officiating will be Rev. Mike Vanderlinden. Interment will follow in the Timber Ridge Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12:30-2:00 PM. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Timber Ridge Cemetery, C/O Alan Brill, 5864 Carpers Pike, Yellow Spring, WV 26865 or Gore Vol. Fire & Rescue, PO Box 146, Gore, VA 22637.
