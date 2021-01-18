Lois Amy Campbell Wismer
On Friday, January 8, 2021, Lois passed away at Winchester Medical Center. Lois Amy Campbell was born on May 12, 1934 in Lebanon Church, VA. She was born on her mother’s birthday, and it was also Mother’s Day. She was the daughter of the late Henry Franklin and Clara Ann Supinger Campbell.
She was a graduate of Strasburg High School Class of 1951. After high school, she went to work for the federal government Department of the Army in Washington, DC at the Pentagon and several other federal buildings. Lois worked for the federal government from 1951 to 1989. On December 31, 1952, she met the love of her life, Jesse Wismer, and they were married on March 21, 1953. After she retired, she and her husband moved back to the Shenandoah Valley. Not ready to fully retire, she had several jobs: blood coordinator for the American Red Cross, Legg Insurance Co, Warren Co Hospital unit secretary, Blue Ridge Hospice, and she was a substitute teacher and clerical substitute for Frederick County Public Schools. She was a volunteer at Winchester Medical Center at MOB 2 for many years.
Lois was a member at Burnt Factory United Methodist Church. She was a member of Winchester Business and Professional Women, Winchester Civic League, and NARF, and she was also a member of Winchester Women of the Moose and Winchester Women of the Eagles.
Lois enjoyed reading, camping, traveling, playing games with friends, going out to dinner, and sitting in the sun on her patio or by a pool.
She is survived by her daughter Teresa A. Wismer of Stephens City, VA and her sister Mary Ann Barron of Myrtle Beach, SC. She has several nieces and nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jesse Wismer, an infant son, her brothers Franklin and Bob Campbell, and her sister Helen Ritter.
Because of the Covid virus, there will only be graveside services performed by Pastor Steve Melester on March 21, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Lebanon Church Cemetery in Lebanon Church VA, where both Lois’ and Jesse’s ashes will be buried together on which would have been their 68th wedding anniversary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Burnt Factory United Methodist Church at 1943 Jordan Springs Road, Stephenson, VA 22656.
