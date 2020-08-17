Lois M. Stotler
Lois Marie Stotler, 84 passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born October 27, 1935 to Elmer and Madeline Catlett Clark. She was a lifelong resident of Frederick County. She will be remembered for her strong will and work ethic as well as her love of dancing, tending to her beautiful roses, and lovingly baking cinnamon rolls for her children. Never one to hold back, she was always willing to share her thoughts and opinion on the matter.
Lois is survived by her children, Shelby Feathers, Donna Feathers, Doris (Jimmy) Darlington, and Keith (Jennifer) Stotler; 9 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hershell, sons-in law, Donnie and Bobby Feathers, a great granddaughter, Barbara Jean Gloyd, as well as her siblings: George Allen Clark, June Baker, Shirley Roe, Roger Clark.
A graveside memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Whitacre, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Blue Ridge Hospice: 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.
Words cannot express the gratitude we have for the excellent care provided by her hospice team.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
