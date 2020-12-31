Lola Mae Rinker
Lola Mae Rinker, 98, a long time resident of Winchester, Virginia, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2020, at Morningside of Bellgrade, an assisted living facility, in Midlothian, Virginia.
She was a charter member of the Sunnyside Presbyterian Church and loyal employee of the Leggett Department Store.
She was born in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, on April 3, 1922, one of eight children born to Mae and Tarcey Unger. She is survived by her sons, Earl “Butch” Rinker and Ronnie Rinker; granddaughters: Jennifer Wilson and Lauren Rinker; grandsons: Joel Rinker, and Matt Rinker; great grandchildren: Jake Wilson, Lola Faye Rinker, Annabelle Rinker, and Thomas Rinker.
Lola was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Rinker Sr., sisters: Mary Carter and Catherine Dawson and five brothers: Fred Unger, Charles Vernon Unger, Junior Lee Unger, Samuel “Sam” Unger and Dennis Unger.
The family has decided not to have funeral services due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
