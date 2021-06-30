Lolita Maria Greene, 55, passed away June 24, 2021, in Winchester, VA. She was born on January 13, 1966, in Charlestown, WV, the daughter of Virginia and Howard Throckmartin.
Lolita is survived by her son Jerome Greene (Kendra), husband Terry Green, sister Tina Adebanjo, brother Howard Throckmartin (Sarah), and long-time life partner Anita Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her son Curtis, her parents Virginia & Howard, niece Ashley and nephew Travis.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at 12 pm on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church in Stephens City, VA, with Rev. Sandford Silver officiating.
Visitation will be one hour before service at the church.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
Inurnment will be later.
Lolita will truly be missed.
We will be observing CDC Guidelines. Everyone must wear a mask and social distancing will be enforced.
