Lolita (Reid) Christian “Gertie” Lolita Reid Christian, 85, of Stephens City, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Gertie was born in 1937 in Stephens City, VA, the daughter of the late French T. Reid and Jeanie Ridgeway Reid. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1955 and was a member of Ridings Chapel UMC of Stephens City, VA. Prior to having children, Gertie was proud of the time she spent assisting the late Dr. Harvey Melton. She loved watching birds and wildlife around her home and canning vegetables that she grew in the family garden. Gertie was always willing to pitch in with family farm duties and also loved the flowers she grew in her flower garden. Gertie’s greatest joy as homemaker came from taking care of and making memories with her children. She never had a meal without saying a prayer. Gertie was a servant of her Lord and a disciple of Christ.
She married John D. Christian, Sr. on March 15, 1958, in Winchester, VA.
Gertie is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Cathy Denise Christian Burcham of Harpers Ferry, WV, and Carol Christian McClintock of Fredericksburg, VA; son, John D. “Danny” Christian, Jr. of Reliance, VA; grandchildren, Katie Reid McClintock of Fredericksburg, VA, Carley Ann McClintock of Arlington, VA and John “J.D.” Christian, III of Glade Springs, VA; brother, Richard “Dick” Reid of Winchester, VA, and one great-grandchild, Joey.
She is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Sarah Elise Christian, and sister, Carrie Lou Bauserman.
Due to Covid, 2 separate visitations will be Friday, July 8, 2022, from 1pm to 3pm and 5pm to 7pm. It is encouraged to attend the earlier visitation to maintain the large attendance at one time. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 3:30pm, all will be held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Gavurnik, Jimmy Greene, Rob Davis, Vern Alligood, Bob Saunders and Norman “Butch” Kerns. Honorary pallbearers will be Dale Drummonds and Rick Grim.
Flowers would be accepted but in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gertie’s memory may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Warren County 4H, Front Royal, VA.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
