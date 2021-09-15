Lonnie Barham
Lonnie Barham, 72, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on September 9, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Lonnie was born November 18, 1948 in Winchester, VA, the son of Lonnie and Helen Barham. He was a graduate of James Wood High School class of 1967, and of VA Tech in 1971 with a degree in history. He was a longtime member of Winchester Grace Brethren Church where he served as a Trustee for many years.
He taught history at Clarke County Middle School for 33 years where he received the award of Teacher of the Year several times during his tenure. After he retired from public school, he continued to share his love of history as he taught at Classical Cottage School.
He is survived by wife, Becky Ritter Barham of Winchester; son, Greg Barham and his wife, Allison and sons Colt, Colby, and Luke of Stephens City; daughter, Anne Brown and her husband, Mason and sons, Chase and Wyatt of Winchester and his sister, Jeanie Snedeker of Winchester.
Lonnie was often found at local High School sporting events cheering on the teams and frequently ran into someone he knew. His friends and family will miss his jokes and plethora of history trivia.
The family would like to send many thanks to the Winchester Medical Center CCU staff for their care of him and his family.
The family will receive friends at Jones Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 6-8pm. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Mincey Presiding. Burial will follow in Mt Hebron Cemetery.
Donations in Lonnie’s honor may be made online at www.kernstownbattle.org or by mail to Kernstown Battlefield Association, P.O. Box 1327, Winchester, VA 22604.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
