Lonnie Franklin Strawderman, 89, of Winchester died Saturday, July 24, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born July 11, 1932 in Winchester the son of Lonnie and Ressie Stultz Strawderman.
He was married to Patsy Lauck Strawderman for 58 years.
He served honorably in the Korean Conflict as a member of the US Army.
Professionally, he was a well respected craftsman and painter.
In his spare time he enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, and games of chance.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Anthony Strawderman and his wife, Pam and Joey Strawderman all of Winchester; grandsons, Chad and Kevin Strawderman, and many nieces and nephews that he cherished.
His brother James "Buddy" Strawderman preceded him in death.
Services will be private.
