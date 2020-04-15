Loreal N. Paige

Loreal Nicollette Paige, 26, of Winchester, Virginia, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Ms. Paige was born August 16, 1993 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of Benjamin “Benji” M. Paige, Jr. and Elizabeth Darlene Washington Paige.
She graduated from Millbrook High School in 2009. She worked as a Billing Clerk for Winchester Medical Center.
Surviving with her mother and father of Winchester, VA are her daughter, London N. Paige; her sister, Camille N. Paige of Winchester, VA; two brothers, Benjamin M. Paige III and his wife, Nykeya, of Stephens City, VA (their two children: Korben & Selah), and Blake M. Paige of Winchester, VA; and paternal grandparents, Benjamin M. Paige, Sr. and his wife, Nellie, of Winchester, VA.
Loreal had a kind spirit accompanied by a beautiful smile. She worked diligently to care for her 4-year old daughter, London, her main focus. She loved her family dearly. She was member of St. Luke Baptist Church in Berryville, VA. A large extended family and a host of friends will miss her dearly.
The Celebration of Life will be available to view online at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 via the internet at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/13897683
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.