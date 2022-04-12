Lorena Virginia “Sugie” Russell Michael
Lorena Virginia “Sugie” Russell Michael, 87, of Winchester, VA, went to be with the Lord Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Sugie was born July 20, 1934, in Clarke County, VA, the daughter of the late Solon and Rosie Snapp Meadows. She was an active member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Sugie married the love of her life December 31, 1957. From that union they built a beautiful family and home where the Lord was always front and center. Vilice and Sugie shared their love of horses with friends and family during routine trail rides. She also loved playing cards, coloring, and spending time with her loving family.
She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Jolley, Karon Hughes (Douglas), and Penny Whitacre (Kenneth), all of Winchester; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Along with her first husband, George Vilice Russell Sr., Sugie was preceded in death by her son, George V. Russell Jr.; son-in-law, Ralph H. Jolley Jr.; second husband, Glen Michael; four loving brothers, and two loving sisters.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Terry Wolverton, Douglas Hughes, Doug Hughes, Kevin Martin, Justin Messick, and Denver Messick. Kolton Messick will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial donation to “The Mission Fund” at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Memory of Sugie Russell.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.