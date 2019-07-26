Lorene Winifred Davis Wolfe, 86, of Winchester, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Wolfe was born February 9, 1933 in Hampshire County, WV; the daughter of the late Vernon C. Davis and Rosamond Evans Davis. She was a homemaker and a farmer.
She married Willis Ray Wolfe on January 1, 1953 in Hagerstown, MD. Mr. Wolfe preceded her in death on May 3, 2016.
She is survived by her children, Ruth E. Wolfe and Alma J. Wolfe, both of Arlington, VA, Willis Wolfe, Jr. and his wife Christine of Troy, NY, and Gary Wolfe and his wife Joyce of Crestwood, KY; a sister, Maxine and her husband Larry of Wilkesboro, NC; and a grandson, Jeshua Wolfe. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Karen E. Wolfe; four brothers, Calvin L. Davis, Melvin C. Davis, Jesse Lee Davis and Cecil V. Davis; and two sisters, Elnora N. Davis and Delores J. Davis.
The family will receive friends on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Willis Wolfe, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
