Loretta Marie Williams Loretta Marie Williams, 91, of Winchester, VA, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at her home.
Loretta was born March 2, 1931 in Frederick County, VA, the daughter of the late James and Bessie Armel Affleck. She married Norman Williams December 15, 2010 in Winchester. She loved to travel and garden.
Along with her husband, Norman, Loretta is survived by her son, Wade and his wife Meg Papke of Richmond, VA; step children, Debbie and Pat Knippenberg; and niece, Vanessa Ritter.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, James G. Papke; children, Angie Papke, Bruce Papke, and Barry Papke.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will take place Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
