Loretta P. Funk
Loretta Patricia Funk passed away on Jan. 28, 2022, at University of Massachusetts Medical Center due to complications after suffering a fall while visiting family in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Loretta, known by those who love her as Patti, was born on March 6, 1958, in Washington, D.C., daughter of the late Edward Athaide and Grace Call.
After attending Bishop Dennis J O’Connell High School in Arlington, VA, Patti began her career and lifelong passion of hairdressing. Cutting hair from Fairfax to Stephens City, VA, Patti enjoyed a 46-year career, sharing her life and art with hundreds of clients whom she loved dearly.
Member of Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in Front Royal, Patti was known for her compassion, vivacious laugh, and love of the Lord. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and doting on her three Cairn Terriers. Upon entering her home, you could expect to leave with a heart full of laughter, a belly full of good food, and new stories to share.
Patti is survived by her husband, Ralph Funk of Stephens City, VA; a son, Robert Metcalf and his wife, Nakoa, of Colorado Springs, CO; a daughter, Aubrey Perin and her husband, Tyler, of Chattanooga, TN; a lifelong friend, turned family member, Frances “Aunt-T-Ann” Mayhugh of Stephens City, VA; her grandchildren, Miles Perin, Rose and Connor Funk, and Madeline Carper; her stepchildren, Casandra Funk, Brian Funk, Chris Funk, Troy Funk, Michael Diaz, Christina Pritchett, and Thomas Diaz; uncle Robert Fordyce; cousins Diane, Danny, and David; and countless friends and clients that became family.
Her brother, Lawrence Robert Call, and Aunt Helen Fordyce preceded her in death.
Her memorial service will be held at Abundant Life Church on May 15, 2022, at 4:00 in the afternoon with a repast to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to one of two organizations close to Patti’s heart: Youth With a Mission (YWAM) San Diego/Baja, P.O. Box 5417, Chula Vista, CA 91912, an organization which she contributed hours of work in their Homes of Hope ministry giving families in need safety and comfort, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601, a pillar of her community.
Local arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visitwww.endersandshirley.com
