Loretta S. Cochran
Loretta Elizabeth Strine Cochran, 99, of Berryville, Virginia, died Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the Lynn Care Center, Front Royal, Virginia.
Mrs. Cochran was born May 23, 1921 in Woodsboro, Maryland, daughter of the late Charles Roscoe Strine and Dora Anders Strine.
She retired from the accounting department at Doubleday & Company.
Loretta was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, Berryville, where she had been a member of the choir, a Sunday School teacher, and an active member of the United Methodist Women and Blankets from the Heart.
She married Allen Emerson Cochran on June 1, 1944 in Clarke County, Virginia. Mr. Cochran preceded her in death on June 29, 2007.
Surviving are her son, Allen E. Cochran II; and her daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” Newcomb both of Berryville, VA; four grandchildren, Jacqueline Newcomb, NaTasha Vaughan, Shane Cochran and Cody Cochran; three great-grandchildren, Devonte Vaughan, Dominic Gothe and Emmylou Cochran; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her sisters, Ethel Grabill and Josephine Kresge, and her son-in-law, Wayne Newcomb.
A graveside service will be private. A memorial service will be held in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to John H. Enders Fire & Rescue, 9 S Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA 22611.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
