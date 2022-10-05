Loretta Sierra Miller
Loretta Sierra Miller, 70, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Born March 10, 1952, in Looc Romblon, Philippines, she was the daughter of the late Salvador Sierra and Epfina Belliza.
She is survived by her husband, Grayson Miller; one daughter, Rosie Fletcher (Frank); one son, Jack Roberts; five grandchildren, Christina Pyles (Danny), Christopher Snow (Lynsee), Christian (Ashley); five great-grandchildren, Laloni, Sorren, Sophia, Oakland and Makanalei; and 11 siblings.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements made by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
