Loretta Virginia (Swartz) Sisler

Loretta Virginia (Sisler) Swartz
Loretta Virginia (Sisler) Swartz, 79, of Winchester, VA, passed away on December 1, 2020 at the Spring Arbor Assisted Living Center.
Loretta was born on February 19, 1941 in Wardensville, WV, the daughter of the late Boyd and Eufa Sisler.
She was a graduate of the John Handley High School Class of 1959.
She married the late James Frederick (Jim) Swartz on September 17, 1960 in Winchester, VA and they were happily married for 54 years until his death in 2015.
Loretta was a kind and gentle woman who took care of everyone she met, whether they be procrastinating teachers at Handley, unexpected drop-ins by hungry sons and friends, or total strangers through her anonymous gifts of clothing, money, or school supplies to those in need.
Following a series of office and clerical jobs following high school, she took a job working in the office at Handley High School in 1974, and worked there until her retirement in 2001. If you were a student at Handley between these years, it is almost certain that every test, quiz, and homework assignment you completed was proofread, copied, organized and distributed by her. She ran a tight ship in the copy room, but always had time to accommodate the forgetful teacher who needed this “as soon as possible.” She managed administrators equally well, and there was little doubt among those who worked with her that she performed an essential but virtually unknown role.
To her family, Loretta was legendary for her Christmas afternoon/evening drop-ins for which the cooking and preparation would begin weeks before. She was especially accommodating to two impulsive boys, who were known to unexpectedly bring home friends, frisbee teams, football teammates, or other random acquaintances — all of whom were welcomed as family, fed until they could not eat any more, and then sent on their way with a plate or more for later. She was equally as loving and dedicated to her grandchildren, making sure that each of them felt special and loved, providing them with all of their needs and many of their wants, and always being ready with a smile, hug, laugh or funny dance.
Loretta cannot be remembered without acknowledging her amazing relationship with her husband of 54 years, Jim Swartz. While he was always the life of the party, she patiently stood by for all of the stories, introductions, jokes and craziness, best exemplified by her favorite sweatshirt, which stated “My next husband will be normal.” She was almost always introduced as his “first wife,” an introduction which she would always take with a smile, because they, and everyone who knew them, knew that nothing would separate them until death, and no one could ever replace either of them. She was a willing partner in his schemes and adventures, even as she wanted to avoid the “5 o’clock traffic” and be home by dark if possible. They were a true representation of love and commitment.
Loretta is survived by two sons, Charles Edward “Chuck” Swartz and his wife Beth Reader, and Benjamin Lee “Ben” Swartz, both of Winchester; and four grandchildren who were her pride and joy — Ella, Jake, Abby and Haley Swartz; two brothers, David (Sonny) Sisler and Kenny Sisler, and one sister, Judy Kanotus, all of Winchester.
Due to covid, burial will be private, although the family will observe a celebration of life for Loretta sometime in the spring when it can be safely held. The family requests that people interested in receiving information about this later event send contact information to celebrateloretta@gmail.com.
