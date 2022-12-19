Lorraine (Betty McDonald) Martin Lorraine (Betty McDonald) Martin, 95, of Bloomery, WV, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2022.
Betty was born on September 1, 1927 in Strasburg, VA; daughter of James Howard and Angie Lee Triplett McDonald.
She is the oldest daughter and last surviving sibling of Howard and Angie McDonald. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who all loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by eight brothers and three sisters.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA. Burial will be held at a later date in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.