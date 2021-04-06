Lorraine Evelyn King
Lorraine Evelyn King, 84, of Stephenson, VA passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Lorraine was born in 1936 in Chicago, IL to the late Randolph and Lucille Mancini. She loved life to the fullest and was happiest being a loving wife and mother.
She married her husband Bill King on August 25, 1978 in Arlington, VA.
Lorraine is survived by her loving husband; sons, John Curry of Edinburg, VA and Michael Smiley of Ashland City TN; brother, Randy Mancini of Port Orchard, WA.
Along with her parents, Lorraine is preceded in death by her brother, Russell Mancini.
Memorial contributions in Lorraine’s memory may be sent to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 404, Winchester, VA 22601
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
