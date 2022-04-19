Lorraine Hazlett Lorraine Hazlett, 96 of Wintersville, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, April 16, 2022, at the home of her son in Winchester, Va.
Born Georgianna Lorraine Householder February 10, 1926, in Weirton, WV. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Edward and Georgianna (Cousins) Householder Sr.
After her brothers enlisted in the armed services (WWII), she went to work at Eagle Manufacturing in Wellsburg, WV, to help support her mother and younger sister. After the war and marriage, she worked at McCrory’s 5 & 10 store until it closed and then for Noble Shoe’s as a Manager until retiring. She was a member of the Jefferson County Democrats and was their Democrat Woman of the Year for 1993 and 1995. Life member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 557, Wintersville, Ohio; a member of 8&40 Chapeaux et Quarante Femmes Salon 807 of Wintersville, Ohio and was past Chapeau of the 8&40 Departmental d’Ohio for2000/2001. Lorraine was a remarkable sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and a dedicated Christian being a member of the Wintersville United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew C. Hazlett Jr.; three brothers, Thomas, James and Louis Householder; two sisters, Ann Hogg and Marjorrie Householder, and a grandson, Richard A. Hazlett Jr.
Lorraine is survived by two loving and devoted sons, Richard A. (Wanda) Hazlett of Havelock, NC, Ray A.(Carolyn) Hazlett of Winchester, VA; two grandsons, Charles (Dollie) Hazlett of Kaufman, TX, Alexander Hazlett of Winchester, VA; granddaughter, Rachael Hazlett of Winchester; two sisters-in-law, Donna Elson of Wellsburg, WV, and Grace (Fred) Householder Linn of Jensen Beach, FL, and seven nieces and nephews who will miss her.
A gathering of family and friends for a memorial service will be held later this year with interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Weirton, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.