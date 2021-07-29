Lorraine Lucille Shade Leake, 68 of Winchester, VA passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, WV.
Lorraine was born in 1952 in Winchester, VA to the late Julian James, Sr. and Beatrice Sarah Ellen Estis Shade. She is a graduate of John Handley High School and attended Lord Fairfax Community College. Lorraine worked and retired in 2011 as Corporate Director of Communications for Valley Health, Winchester Medical Center. She volunteered with The Boy Scouts when her boys were young and also was a volunteer with the Musselman's Boosters. Lorraine devoted herself, first to her family then to her work.
Lorraine married Junior Franklin Leake on December 17, 1970 in Winchester, VA. Junior preceded Lorraine in death in 2014.
Surviving Lorraine is her son, Brian Scott Leake and wife Jennifer of Hedgesville, WV; daughter-in-law, Melissa Leake of Martinsburg, WV; grandchildren, Logan, Jacob, Layne, Joshua, Justin and Laden Leake, and Landon Ritter; great grandchild, Michael Francis Leake; sisters, Lenore Racey of Stephens City, VA and Rose Difley and husband John of Sandy, UT.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, husband Junior; son, Brent Franklin Leake and brother, Julian James "J.J." Shade, Jr.
A visitation will be Friday, July 30, 2021 from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 1pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill, WV.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lorraine's memory may be made to: Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25403.
