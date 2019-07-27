Lorretta R. Devers Mitchell
Lorretta R. Devers Mitchell, 74, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday July 24, 2019, in the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday July 30 at 12:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating. Interment will follow in the Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Mrs. Mitchell was born on March 11, 1945, In Alexandria, Virginia daughter of the late Albert Devers and Iola Virginia Javins Devers.
Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of fifty-five years Arthur S. “Hop” Mitchell, Sr.; one son Artie Mitchell and wife Juanita of Front Royal; one daughter Janice Mitchell of Mt. Jackson; one brother David Devers of Harrisonburg; two sisters Linda Compton of Front Royal and Brenda Wiscouski of Warrenton; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces; and nephews.
Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by her parents; one son Albert Mitchell; two brothers; and one sister.
Pallbearers will be Michael Pinion, Cedric Anderson, Joshua Schmidt, David Devers, Chris Spencer, and Wayne East, Jr.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday July 30 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, New York 10305.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddox-funeralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
