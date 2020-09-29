Louis A. Kerns “Louie”
Louis A. “Louie” Kerns, 68, of Middletown, Virginia passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Louie was born in 1952 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Laura M. Watson. He was a facility manager at RR Donnelley in Strasburg. Louie was a member of the Eagles and the Winchester Moose Lodge. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and listening to bluegrass music. Louie loved being with family, especially his grandchildren.
He married Juanita Moats on March 21, 1971 in Maryland.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Michelle (Jeff) and Lisa (JR) Kerns; a son, Michael Kerns (Tonya); grandchildren, Aaron Kerns, Alexis and Hunter Bailey, and Kaylee Clark; and brothers, Joseph Mitchell and Robert Racey.
Along with his mother, he is preceded in death by his stepfathers, Joseph Albert Mitchell, Sr. and Joshua N. Watson.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Pastor Buster Doman officiating. Interment will be in Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery, Lehew, West Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Mike Kerns, Aaron Kerns, Jeff Cooper, Paul Clark, Jr., William Hinkle and Billy Fadeley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Louie’s memory to Toms Brook Fire Department, 3342 S. Main Street, Toms Brook, Virginia 22660.
