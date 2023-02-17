Louis Alan Burley
Louis Alan Burley, 70, of Front Royal, VA, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 10, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones.
Louis was born in 1952 in Detroit, MI, the son of the late Homer and Marie Warren. He served our country during Desert Storm in the United States Army. Louis spent his career as a registered critical care nurse. He enjoyed reading, especially Stephen King, listening to Motown music, cooking and spending time with his family. Louis loved having conversations with anybody he met and had a smooth, calming voice.
He is survived by his significant other, Sonja Fitzner; daughter, Arial Jasmine Fitzner, and son, Christopher Louis Fitzner (Kaitlyn).
Louis is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gary Chandler Jr. A visitation will be held for Louis on Friday, February 17, 2023, from 1pm to 3pm with a service at 3pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.