Louis Burton Duckworth, 78, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in the Reston Hospital Center, Reston, Virginia.
Mr. Duckworth was born November 24, 1941 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Glenroy Duckworth and Oata Anderson Duckworth.
He worked as a barber, and a he was an employee of Lear Corporation for many years.
He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy.
Surviving are four sisters, Nancy Moomaw of Clear Brook, VA, Linda Pickett of Fairfax, VA, Diane Peacemaker of Ruther Glen, VA, Olivia Light of Winchester, VA, his son, James Duckworth of Utah; and two granddaughters.
A memorial service will be held 12:00 - 4:00 P. M. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Redland United Methodist Church, Cross Junction, VA. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
