Louis D. Simmons Sr.
Louis D. Simmons Sr., of Bluemont, VA, passed away on February 20, 2023 at Winchester Medical Center.
Louis was born in 1960 in Fort Benning, GA. The son of Bernice Payne and Alvin Albert Simmons Sr. Louis married the love of his life Diana J. MacCue on July 12, 1980.
He is survived by his wife Diana J. Simmons; his children, Louis Jr, Lindsay Simmons Campbell, and Lauren Simmons; also survived by his mother Bernice C. Payne, brother Andy Simmons and sister Brenda Simmons Kemp. In addition, Louis was blessed with his grandchildren, Abigail L. Simmons, Logan Simmons, Jordan Campbell, and Joseph Campbell Jr.
Louis was always willing to lend a hand. He was well known for his carpentry skills. Hobbies included coaching minor league football, and working on race cars. He could talk to anyone about football or Mopar racing. He was one of kind and is already missed by so many.
A Celebration of his Life will be posted at a later date at http://www.face
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.