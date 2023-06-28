Louis Dixon (Dickie) Eye II
Louis Dixon (Dickie) Eye, II, 79, of Stephens City, passed away peacefully Friday, June 23, 2023, in his residence with loving family around him.
He was born May 4, 1944, in Milford, DE, the son of Louis and Vivian Violet Eye. Louis graduated from James Wood High School in 1962. Following that, he served in the US Air Force for 4 years.
Professionally, he worked for AT&T, where he retired in 1999 and FEMA in 2006.
He was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church, Winchester Moose, the AARL, the Macedonia Church Revival Band, Macedonia Blue Grass Band, and Shenandoah Sam Camping Club where he served as club secretary for six years. His hobbies were entertaining people with music, relaxing at the beach, camping, traveling, and volunteering. He spent several years helping the Habitat for Humanity ReStore and over eight years helping to transport cots and equipment from church to church for WATTS.
He is survived by his children, Jon Eye and his wife, Ginger, of Winchester, VA, and Jennifer Lovelace and her husband, John, of Woodstock, VA; grandchildren, Amy, Asher, and Ember; a nephew, Mark Eye; a brother, Tony Eye and his wife, Cora; his companion, Louise Shelley and her sons JC and Tom; his ex-wife and mother of his children, Scotti Slonaker and her husband, Jeff; and a stepdaughter, Kim Wilson and her husband Bobby and son Sam.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; father Louis; mother Vivian; two brothers, Larry and Daniel; and many others that he now gets to see again.
A funeral service will be 12pm Saturday in Macedonia United Methodist Church, 1941 Macedonia Church Road, White Post, officiated by Reverend Keith Ritchie. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Mark Eye, Tim Anderson, JC Shelley, Tom Shelley, Matt Kern, and Scott Garber.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service from 11am-12pm in the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, WATTS, Macedonia United Methodist Church. Traditional flower contributions are welcome.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.