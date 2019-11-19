Louis Henry Milotte, Jr.
Louis Henry Milotte, Jr., 85, of Stephens City, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his residence.
He was born July 14, 1934 in New Bedford, MA, the son of Louis Henry Milotte, Sr. and Isabelle Batty Milotte.
He married Cynthia Edith Avila on May 16, 1953 in New Bedford.
Mr. Milotte was a retired accountant with the State of Virginia. He volunteered as an accountant for CCAP of Winchester and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, Louis H. Milotte, III and his wife JoAnne of Alta Vista, VA, Cynthia Marie Byrd and her husband Michael of Mesa, AZ, Melissa Ann Murray and her husband Tim of Currie, NC, Annette Suzanne Webb and her husband Steve of Millstone, WV and John Paul Milotte and his wife Jennifer of Sterling, VA and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be Thursday at 3:00 p.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Winchester with Rev. Stephen Holmes officiating.
Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or the CCAP, 112 S. Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
The family wishes to thank Raleigh and Blake from Blue Ridge Hospice for their devoted service and wonderful care of Mr. Milotte.
(1) entry
May God bring comfort to the Milotte family while they grieve for their loss.
Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord, may perpetual light shine upon him, rest in peace, amen.
