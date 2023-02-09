Louis “Lou” M. Clark
Louis M. "Lou" Clark, 84, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Lou was born in 1939 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late George and Goldie Clark. He was a graduate of James Wood High School and took drafting classes under the supervision of Bud Robertson at Monroe Business College. Lou also served in the National Guard. He retired after 32 years of service as a draftsman/estimator for Ricketts Construction. He was a high school football enthusiast and a lifelong fan of the Miami Dolphins. Lou loved spending time with “The Gang” and was a member of the Moose Club. He was also the project manager for most of the buildings at Timber Ridge School and an ardent supporter.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Renne) Clark originally from Pontiac Illinois; daughter, Robin Clark Acome (Jeff); son, Rodney Clark (Rita); grandson, Dale Omps (Jenny); stepgrandchildren, Zachary Acome (Amy), Eric Acome (Ellie), Richard Eaton, Justin Spaid; great-grandchildren, Kemper, Korbin; stepgreat-grandchildren, Maeve, Rowan, Tori, Jenna, Hayley, Peyton, Coltin, Wesley and sister, Esther Custer along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Lou is preceded in death by his first wife and children’s mother, Mary Rickard, who passed in 2017. Also preceding Lou was his son, Robert “Bobby” Clark, and his sisters, Marguerite Ball, Eileen Clark, Anna Shiley, and brothers, Melvin, Edgar and William Clark.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 2pm with a service to follow at 3pm all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Alan Morrison. Light refreshments will follow the service at Omps Funeral Home Reception Center. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lou to Timber Ridge School, 1463 New Hope Rd., Cross Junction, VA 22625 or Gainesboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 221 Gainesboro Rd., Winchester, VA 22603.
