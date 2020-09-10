Louis Pirkey Bromley
Louis Pirkey Bromley 86 a resident of Woodstock, VA passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the home of his daughter in Winchester, VA.
A funeral service for Mr. Bromley will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the St. Luke Brethren Church with Rev. Freddie Helsley officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Strasburg with full military honors conducted by Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Mr. Bromley was born on September 25, 1933 a son of the late Charles Janney and Esther Osie Funk Bromley. He was a member of the St. Luke Brethren Church. Pirkey loved his country and was a veteran of the U.S. Army having serving at Ft. Hood from 1953-1956. He spoke fondly of his time at Ft. Hood and the nearby town of Gatesville, TX. Prior to his time spent in the military Pirkey worked for Safeway. After returning to Strasburg he began his employment with Safeway again and retired after 30 years of service at the age of 53. He then began three part-time jobs at Stover Insurance Agency, Stover Funeral Home and Quick Music, permanently retiring ten years later. Pirkey always whistled while he worked. His children could always find him when they walked in to say hello.
Pirkey married the mother of his children, Patsy Nicholas Bromley in September of 1958 and had three children, Paula K. Bromley (B. Franklin Lewis), Brian M. Bromley (Flavia Bromley), Rebecca Bromley (Scott Kump). Patsy preceded Pirkey in death on March 2, 1994. They leave behind six grandchildren, Amber Bromley, Megan Price, Allison Bromley, Katie Bromley, Natalie Bromley, Lane Kump and three great-grandchildren.
In October of 1999 Pirkey married Patricia Jennette Bromley. She had two children, Lisa Stowe and Lance Jennette along with three grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was a hard worker and an honorable man who always did the right thing. He was always there to help family and friends without question. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Bromley, Ray Ritenour, Danny Cook, Carroll Hawkins, Mike Jones and Paul Racey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Darrell Axelson, Doug Dellinger, Ronnie Rau, and Alvin Ritter.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s, 215 N. Michigan Ave F17, Chicago, IL 60601, American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 896076, Charlotte, NC 28289 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.