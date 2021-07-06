Louis T. Naecker

On July 1, 2021, Lou Naecker of Berryville, VA, passed away at the age of 83, surrounded by his family.
He was the beloved husband of 64 years to Margaret Naecker, devoted father to James Naecker, Robert Naecker and Sharon Wallace (Tim), adored grandfather to Kevin Naecker (Brandy), Katelyn Trinite (TJ), Jennifer Caldwell (Patrick), Amanda Naecker (Tyler), and Michael Wallace (Ellie), adored great grandfather to Carson Naecker, Maizy Naecker, Emily Naecker, and Trey Trinite, beloved brother to Chamie Naecker (Lujan) and Otto Naecker, and beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Lou was born in Washington, DC on October 14, 1937, the son of Otto Naecker and Rebekah Louise Cotton Naecker. He graduated from Blair High School in 1956. He owned a printing business in Silver Spring, MD for many years and was actively involved as an officer of the Printing Industry of Washington. Lou lived in Olney, MD for over 30 years until he and Margaret began enjoying their retirement years in Berryville, VA.
A funeral mass, followed by a Celebration of Life, will be held at 10 am on July 30, 2021 at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church in Berryville, VA. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.