Louis W. Lacy
Louis Wimbish Lacy of Winchester, VA, and Hilton Head Island, SC, entered eternal life on December 25, 2022. He was born in South Boston, VA, on November 21, 1938, to the late Evan Hardy Lacy and Camilla Wimbish Lacy. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of sixty years, Joyce Wilborn Lacy, along with two daughters, Camilla Lacy McCleskey and husband Derek of Fairfax, VA, Lynne Lacy Esslinger and husband Joel of Winchester, VA, and one son, Louis Wimbish Lacy Jr. and wife Jordan of Winchester, VA. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Lacy, Caroline and Kyle McCleskey, Abbey, Evie and Lyddie Esslinger and Campbell Grace Lacy, Louis W. Lacy Ill and Carson Joseph Lacy.
He was preceded in death by brother, Evan H. (Gus) Lacy Jr.
Lou was an active member of First Baptist Church of Winchester, where he had served as Trustee, Chairman of the Board of Deacons and Chairman of the Stewardship Committee. In earlier years he had served University Baptist Church of Baltimore, MD, as a Trustee, Treasurer and Sunday school teacher. He was an alumnus and avid sports supporter of The University of Virginia where he had received a Master of Business Administration degree from the Darden School of UVA and was a member of the university's Lawn Society of benefactors.
Lou was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Era serving as a Lieutenant from 1963 to 1965 after which he spent his entire working career as a commercial banker. His career spanned twenty-one years of service in Baltimore and twelve years in Winchester where he was Regional President of the former Jefferson National Bank. From the beginning of his retirement in 1998 and continuing until 2022, he and Joyce divided their time each month between their permanent home in Winchester and their home in his beloved Hilton Head Island, SC.
An avid golfer from age ten, Lou played college golf for four years and won the club championship of Halifax Country Club in 1959. He was proud to have achieved three holes in one during his playing days. Civic affiliations during his years in Winchester included service on the Boards of Directors of United Way, Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Youth Development Center, Winchester Industrial Development Authority and a Founding Director of First Night Winchester. He was a member of Winchester Country Club, Sea Pines Country Club and the Fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta.
A funeral service will be on January 3, 2023, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church in Winchester with Pastors Kristin Whitesides and George Fletcher officiating and a family visitation will be held on January 2, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home in Winchester.
Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church of Winchester, 205 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester, VA 22601 or The Alzheimer's Association – National Capital Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr., McLean, VA 22102.
