Louis William Hofmann, "Bill", of Frederick County, died at the age of 88 on June 6, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center as a result of ongoing heart problems. Mr. Hofmann was born in 1932, in Hyattsville, MD, to George Hugo and Emma Eleanore Remmer Hofmann. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the Air Force. Before retirement, he was the Maintenance Supervisor for the Winchester City Public School System.
His hobbies included archery, having served as President of the Shawnee Bowmen Archery Club. He enjoyed canoeing, having participated in and winning the National Championship for the Washington-Lee High School (Arlington, VA) 8 Man shell crew in 1949.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed both hunting and fishing as well as camping. He loved taxidermy of small animals. He loved nature whether it was birds, animals, insects, plants, or trees. He also enjoyed traveling, having spent time in England in the Air Force, going to Morocco in Northern Africa and Athens, Greece. In his later years he liked to visit National Parks, particularly in the West.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hofmann was preceded in death by a son, William "Billy" Hofmann.
Survivors include his son Michael Hofmann, and daughters Shelly Myers, Kelly Hofmann, Shaie Lambert & husband Robert, ten grandchildren and one great grandson, and sister, Margaret Peterson & husband Harvey.
Also surviving is best friend and soulmate, Helen Hoover, to whom the family will be eternally grateful for giving him the best 30+ years of his life.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Wesley Chapel Church, 620 Chapel Hill Rd, Cross Junction, VA 22625.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.