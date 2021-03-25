Louise C. DeGroff
Louise Clayre DeGroff, 91, of Stephenson, Virginia died Tuesday, March 16, 2021. She spent her final days at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, in Winchester, Virginia. Her husband, Bruce S. DeGroff, was by her side.
Mrs. DeGroff was born January 6, 1930 in Houtzdale, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Valentine Partridge and Ann Marguerite Visnofsky Partridge.
Louise grew up in Houtzdale, completing high school by the age of sixteen. She attended nursing school immediately thereafter. She graduated from Philipsburg General Hospital as a registered nurse in 1950.
After graduation from nursing school and while working as a registered nurse at Doctor’s Hospital, she met and married Bruce Stephen DeGroff on August 22, 1953 in Washington, DC. As her young family grew, she left nursing to remain home with their three children Lynn, Bruce and Barbara.
In 1969, Louise and Bruce opened Hamilton Hardware Store in the quiet and open countryside of Loudoun County. She and Bruce were long time supporters of local charities and members of the Loudoun Golf and Country Club.
Sixteen years after opening Hamilton Hardware, Bruce and Louise retired from their business and moved to Summit Point, West Virginia. There, they spent most of their free time raising horses. Later, they moved to Inwood, West Virginia to “The Woods”, where they joined the community golf course, took advantage of the natural beauty of the community, and went golfing frequently with friends. They moved finally to Winchester, their current home, in 2005.
Louise DeGroff is survived by her husband Bruce, their two daughters, Lynn DeGroff Blake, her husband, Robert Blake, of Rhoadesville, VA, and Barbara Ann DiPietro of Ashburn, Virginia. She is also survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Her son, Lt. Bruce Thomas DeGroff, sister, Joyce Eudora Hagan, and her grandson, Brandon Blake preceded her in death.
A visitation will be held 11:00 A. M. — 12:00 P. M. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. Burial will be held later at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.